Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Shares of SNAP opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,424,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $143,951.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,712.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,261,018 shares of company stock valued at $154,186,438.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $734,687,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Snap by 56.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548,098 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,871,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Snap by 61,035.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,567,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap by 8,192.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,313,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,765 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

