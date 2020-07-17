Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Announces Earnings Results

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.23. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNBR. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,034,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,528. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.