Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) CEO Sells $599,775.30 in Stock

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $599,775.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shelly Radue Ibach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sleep Number alerts:

On Friday, July 10th, Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of Sleep Number stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,034,000.00.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $53.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.23. Sleep Number Corp has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sleep Number’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 169.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 30.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 60.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.