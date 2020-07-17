Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) CEO Sells $1,034,000.00 in Stock

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,034,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shelly Radue Ibach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of Sleep Number stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $599,775.30.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $53.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. Sleep Number Corp has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.23.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 169.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 30.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 60.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

