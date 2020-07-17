Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Slack (NYSE:WORK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $34.15, but opened at $33.42. Slack shares last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 27,703,808 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $3,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $871,844.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,030,294.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,570,968 shares of company stock valued at $84,031,590. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Slack to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Slack by 695.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 156,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack by 369.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 72,690 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Slack by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

