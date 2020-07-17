Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $95,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $52,365.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $50,625.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $49,905.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $46,725.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 4,412 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $135,580.76.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $92,520.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $48,870.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $48,960.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $50,580.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $99,870.00.

Shares of WORK opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion and a PE ratio of -22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WORK shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Slack by 86.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Slack by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Slack by 30.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

