SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SK Telecom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.72. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 58.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,991,000 after purchasing an additional 745,360 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the first quarter worth $8,743,000. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 12.2% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,019,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,405,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,779,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,124,000 after purchasing an additional 330,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,649,000 after purchasing an additional 197,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

