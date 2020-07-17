Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Gap Up to $19.13

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.72, but opened at $19.13. Six Flags Entertainment shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 2,157,200 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

