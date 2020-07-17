Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th.

Silicon Motion Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

