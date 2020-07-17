Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sientra in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Get Sientra alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on Sientra from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.51. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 101.94% and a negative net margin of 134.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sientra by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sientra by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 87.5% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sientra by 4.2% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 295,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.