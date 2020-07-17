Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Tuesday.

LON MOTR opened at GBX 243 ($2.99) on Tuesday. Motorpoint Group has a one year low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 324 ($3.99). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 254.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 251.03. The company has a market capitalization of $219.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 641.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.24) by GBX (3.40) (($0.04)). On average, equities analysts predict that Motorpoint Group will post 1773.3092477 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Mansfield purchased 20,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.68 ($61,530.49).

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

