Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Tuesday.
LON MOTR opened at GBX 243 ($2.99) on Tuesday. Motorpoint Group has a one year low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 324 ($3.99). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 254.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 251.03. The company has a market capitalization of $219.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 641.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.06.
In other news, insider Keith Mansfield purchased 20,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.68 ($61,530.49).
Motorpoint Group Company Profile
Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.
Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.