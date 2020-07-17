Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Carr’s Group stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.48 million and a PE ratio of 8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45. Carr’s Group has a 52 week low of GBX 83.53 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 165 ($2.03). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.09.

In other news, insider Ian Wood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116.09 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £11,609 ($14,286.24).

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

