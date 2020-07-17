Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCDO. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 932 ($11.47) to GBX 1,088 ($13.39) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($27.38) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ocado Group to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,090 ($13.41) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,495.62 ($18.41).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 2,125 ($26.15) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 19.63 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,249 ($27.68). The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -123.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,038.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,557.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.