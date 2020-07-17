Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 805 ($9.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.86 million and a P/E ratio of 19.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 819.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 973.27. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 600 ($7.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,450 ($17.84).

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbuthnot Banking Group will post 6226.9999138 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 960 ($11.81) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($17,720.90).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.

