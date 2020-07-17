SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.18.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

