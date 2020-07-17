SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.15

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 44345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Several research firms recently commented on SHECY. ValuEngine cut shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, analysts expect that SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

