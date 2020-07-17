Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Shaw Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6,460.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 95.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.9%.

SJR stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJR. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

