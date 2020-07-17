Seres Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 17,229 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,421% compared to the typical volume of 1,133 call options.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $325.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

