Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.48.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensient Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.50.

SXT stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

