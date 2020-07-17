Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $924,570,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,034,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,908,000 after purchasing an additional 693,442 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,751,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,711,000 after purchasing an additional 619,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,681,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,681,000 after purchasing an additional 595,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,700,000 after purchasing an additional 576,722 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

SRE opened at $123.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.