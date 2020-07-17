Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) Trading Down 8.6%

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (OTCMKTS:SIUIF)’s share price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $5.02, 38,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 55,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIUIF)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

