Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 35,441 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

