Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 27,924 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6,123.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.2% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $303.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

