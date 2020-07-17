Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $80,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

NYSE DIS opened at $120.90 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $218.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

