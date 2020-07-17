Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,144 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

