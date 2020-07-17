Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $141.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

