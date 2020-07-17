Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,034,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,998 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,308,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,524 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,638,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,693,000 after purchasing an additional 829,238 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,324,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,791,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,356,000 after purchasing an additional 843,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, May 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

