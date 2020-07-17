Segment Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average is $118.98. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

