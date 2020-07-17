Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.5% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $10,566,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Amazon.com by 81.6% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,779.39.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,008.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,707.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,222.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1,538.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

