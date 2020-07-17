SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCYX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
Shares of SCYX stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 104,805 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
