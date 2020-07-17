SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCYX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 104,805 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

