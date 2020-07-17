Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,403,000 after purchasing an additional 244,173 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 484,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,318,000 after acquiring an additional 131,124 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 254,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,941,000 after acquiring an additional 109,352 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $9,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $174.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $176.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.14 and its 200 day moving average is $158.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

