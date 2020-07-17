Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,796 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.17% of Allison Transmission worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 37.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

ALSN opened at $36.03 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

