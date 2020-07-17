Scout Investments Inc. Sells 17,799 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,799 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HII opened at $171.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $147.14 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.90 and a 200 day moving average of $208.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.89.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

