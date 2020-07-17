Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,473 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after acquiring an additional 157,778 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $120.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.94. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

