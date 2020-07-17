Scout Investments Inc. Sells 11,918 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Semtech worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

SMTC stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 99.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $58.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.18 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $25,862.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,278.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $528,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,676.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,628 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

