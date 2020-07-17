Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Entegris worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,196,000 after buying an additional 664,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 249.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,213,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,407,000 after buying an additional 3,719,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,680,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after acquiring an additional 579,623 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Entegris by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,112,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,131,000 after acquiring an additional 790,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Entegris by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,507,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,707,000 after acquiring an additional 103,003 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $58.04 on Thursday. Entegris Inc has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.04.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,630 shares of company stock worth $3,682,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.57.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

