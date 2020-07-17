Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60,857 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 178.6% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.93.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $413.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $399.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.83, a PEG ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $430.83.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total value of $11,893,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,254.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,062,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

