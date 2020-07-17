Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.43% of Monro worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,704,000 after buying an additional 270,007 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Monro by 41.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,221,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,535,000 after buying an additional 358,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monro by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after buying an additional 94,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Monro by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 484,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $58.35 on Thursday. Monro Inc has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Monro had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.