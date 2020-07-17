Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.27% of Healthcare Services Group worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,410,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.203 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

HCSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

