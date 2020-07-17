Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $299.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.01. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $321.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.80.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.62.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $1,044,938.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $2,511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

