Scout Investments Inc. Invests $8 Million in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $244.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $260.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,597.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $25,364.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,471. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,791 shares of company stock valued at $18,643,326. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

