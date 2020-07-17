Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.27% of Medpace worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Medpace by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $861,632.80. Insiders have sold a total of 17,164 shares of company stock worth $1,723,265 over the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MEDP opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.67. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MEDP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

