Scout Investments Inc. Increases Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of Healthequity worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 969.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,107 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 1st quarter valued at $75,630,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 1st quarter valued at $37,774,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 4th quarter valued at $51,462,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthequity by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,698,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,498,000 after buying an additional 508,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,701.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

