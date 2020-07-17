Scout Investments Inc. Has $7.95 Million Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,383 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Euronet Worldwide worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.22. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

