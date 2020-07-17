Scout Investments Inc. Has $6.57 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,850,294.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $338.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $345.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.17.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.