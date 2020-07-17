Scout Investments Inc. Has $6.15 Million Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.26% of Integer worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Integer by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Integer by 11.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITGR. Benchmark began coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.07. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.20 million. Integer had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

