Scout Investments Inc. Has $3.58 Million Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of Hilltop worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 460.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,429,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,849,000 after buying an additional 2,817,305 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,877,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,808,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,413,000 after buying an additional 228,957 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,164,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,614,000 after buying an additional 729,015 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $28,187,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTH. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director W Robert Nichols III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 722,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,917,284.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $382.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

