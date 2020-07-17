Scout Investments Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 35,373 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $177.73 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $179.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

