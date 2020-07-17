Scout Investments Inc. Has $2.96 Million Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Total by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 121,454 shares of company stock worth $776,711.

TOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

NYSE TOT opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Total SA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

