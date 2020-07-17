Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,297 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CF Industries worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 34.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 843,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $72,347,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Stephens cut their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of CF opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.